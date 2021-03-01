ANL 31.47 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.57%)
ASC 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-5.62%)
ASL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
AVN 94.75 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (2.99%)
BOP 9.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.59%)
DGKC 134.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.59%)
EPCL 52.25 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (4.5%)
FCCL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.14%)
FFBL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.27%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.56%)
HASCOL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 84.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.76%)
JSCL 24.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
KAPCO 37.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.19%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.69%)
LOTCHEM 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.23%)
MLCF 46.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.75%)
PAEL 37.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.77%)
PIBTL 11.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.02%)
POWER 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.67%)
PPL 90.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
PRL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.07%)
PTC 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.23%)
SILK 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
SNGP 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.05%)
TRG 141.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.35%)
UNITY 29.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-5.56%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.91%)
BR100 4,912 Decreased By ▼ -23.77 (-0.48%)
BR30 25,332 Decreased By ▼ -71.47 (-0.28%)
KSE100 45,593 Decreased By ▼ -271.59 (-0.59%)
KSE30 19,056 Decreased By ▼ -117.19 (-0.61%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

CPI inflation increases by 8.7pc on YoY basis

  • On month-on-month basis, it increased by 1.8% in February 2021 as compared to a decrease of 0.2% in the previous month and a decrease of 1.0% in February 2020.
APP 01 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based monthly inflation increased by 8.7 percent on year-on-year (YoY) in February 2021 as compared to an increase of 5.7% in the previous month and 12.4% in February 2020, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported Friday.

On month-on-month basis, it increased by 1.8% in February 2021 as compared to a decrease of 0.2% in the previous month and a decrease of 1.0% in February 2020.

According to PBS data, the urban CPI based inflation, increased by 8.6% on year-on-year basis in February 2021 as compared to an increase of 5.0% in the previous month and 11.2% in February 2020. On month-on-month basis, it decreased by 2.3% in February 2021 as compared to a decrease of 0.2% in the previous month and a decrease of 1.1% in February 2020.

The CPI based rural inflation increased by 8.8% on year-on-year basis in February 2021 as compared to an increase of 6.6% in the previous month and 14.2% in February 2020. On month-on-month basis, it increased by 1.1% in February 2021 as compared to a decrease of 0.3% in the previous month and a decrease of 1.0% in February 2020.

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) inflation on YoY increased by 11.9% in February 2021 as compared to an increase of 7.7% a month earlier and an increase of 14.5% in February 2020. On MoM basis, it increased by 3.1% in February 2021 as compared to a decrease of 0.8% a month earlier and a decrease of 0.8% in February 2020.

The Wholesale Price Index (WHI) based inflation on YoY basis increased by 9.5% in February 2021 as compared to an increase of 6.4% a month earlier and an increase of 12.7% in February 2020. WPI inflation on MoM basis increased by 2.2% in February 2021 as compared to an increase of 2.5% a month earlier and a decrease of 0.7% in corresponding month i.e. February 2020.

The non-food non-energy Urban increased by 6.4% on (YoY) basis in February, 2021 as compared to an increase of 5.4% in the previous month and 8.0% in February, 2020. On (MoM) basis, it increased by 1.1% in February, 2021 as compared to increase of 0.9% in previous month, and an increase of 0.2% in corresponding month of last year i.e. February, 2020.

The non-food non-energy Rural increased by 7.7% on (YoY) basis in February, 2021 as compared to an increase of 7.8% in the previous month and 9.4% in February, 2020. On (MoM) basis, it increased by 0.5% in February, 2021 as compared to an increase of 1.1% in previous month, and an increase of 0.5% in corresponding month of last year i.e. February, 2020.

The Core inflation (Trimmed) urban increased by 7.9% on (YoY) basis in February, 2021 as compared to 5.7% in the previous month and 9.7% in February, 2020. On (MoM) basis, it increased by 1.0% in February, 2021 as compared to an increase of 1.0% in the previous month and an increase of 0.1% in corresponding month of last year i.e. February, 2020.

The core inflation (trimmed) rural increased by 9.2% on (YoY) basis in February, 2021 as compared to 8.1% in the previous month and by 12.8% in February, 2020. On (MoM) basis, it increased by 0.5% in February, 2021 as compared to an increase of 1.2% in the previous month and an increase of 0.6% in corresponding month of last year i.e. February, 2020.

strong text

inflation CPI

CPI inflation increases by 8.7pc on YoY basis

Despite decline, Pakistan exports remain over $2bn for 5th consecutive month

U.S. wasted billions of dollars on cars, buildings in Afghanistan: Report

Supreme Court says Senate elections to be held through secret ballot

Khashoggi fiancee demands punishment for Saudi prince

Cabinet likely to undergo reshuffle after Senate polls

Pakistan reports 1,392 coronavirus cases, 36 deaths in 24 hours

US children could receive vaccine by year-end: Fauci

Trump airs grievances, teases 2024 run in post-presidential speech

US calls for release of Hong Kong democracy campaigners: Blinken

US to distribute 4 million J&J Covid vaccines by Tuesday

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters