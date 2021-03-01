World
Latest Irish lockdown pushed annual retail sales 14.1pc lower in January
- Sales volumes were 21.8% lower compared to December, when the economy briefly reopened before a huge spike in COVID-19 infections led to the shut down of all but non-essential retail, most construction activity and the entire hospitality sector.
DUBLIN: Irish retail sales fell 14.1% year-on-year in January after the government reimposed a strict lockdown of the economy that is set to last for at least another two months, data showed on Monday.
