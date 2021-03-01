ANL 31.47 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.57%)
ASC 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-5.62%)
ASL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
AVN 94.75 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (2.99%)
BOP 9.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.59%)
DGKC 134.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.59%)
EPCL 52.25 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (4.5%)
FCCL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.14%)
FFBL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.27%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.56%)
HASCOL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 84.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.76%)
JSCL 24.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
KAPCO 37.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.19%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.69%)
LOTCHEM 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.23%)
MLCF 46.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.75%)
PAEL 37.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.77%)
PIBTL 11.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.02%)
POWER 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.67%)
PPL 90.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
PRL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.07%)
PTC 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.23%)
SILK 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
SNGP 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.05%)
TRG 141.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.35%)
UNITY 29.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-5.56%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.91%)
BR100 4,912 Decreased By ▼ -23.77 (-0.48%)
BR30 25,332 Decreased By ▼ -71.47 (-0.28%)
KSE100 45,593 Decreased By ▼ -271.59 (-0.59%)
KSE30 19,056 Decreased By ▼ -117.19 (-0.61%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Bali kicks off drive-thru virus jabs for hospitality workers

  • Indonesia, the world's fourth most populous nation, plans to innoculate more than 180 million of its nearly 270 million people.
AFP 01 Mar 2021

JAKARTA: Indonesian resort island Bali has launched a drive-thru vaccination campaign targeting thousands of hospitality workers, as the popular tourist destination eyes reopening to foreign visitors.

Billed as the first such campaign in Southeast Asia, Bali's drive-thru vaccinations kicked-off at the weekend. The programme aims to inoculate around 5,000 workers in hospitality and ride-sharing services by the end of this month.

The campaign was rolled out at Nusa Dua Bali Convention Center in Bali's capital Denpasar, set up in partnership with Southeast Asian ride-hailing giant Grab.

"This drive-thru programme is good, because for us drivers who work on the street every day, we are very vulnerable to being exposed to the virus," said ride-hailing driver Zul Widodo.

In August, Bali closed the door to foreign tourists over coronavirus concerns, battering its key tourism sector.

"The Covid-19 vaccine is paramount for Indonesia's tourism industry recovery," Tourism Minister Sandiaga Uno said in a weekend statement.

"The availability of vaccines continues to be a source of hope for people to return to normalcy and boost confidence that they can travel safely."

The island has recorded some 923 deaths and just over 34,000 virus cases.

The drive-thru vaccination has been rolled out alongside Indonesia's nationwide vaccination bid, which kicked off in January with the Chinese CoronaVac jabs.

Indonesia, the world's fourth most populous nation, plans to innoculate more than 180 million of its nearly 270 million people.

But it was not clear if the drive-thru programme would be rolled out in other cities across the archipelago.

Indonesia's economy -- Southeast Asia's largest -- has lurched into recession during a pandemic that has infected more than 1.3 million people and killed over 36,000 nationwide, according to official data, though low testing rates mean the figures could be much higher.

Bali virus jabs Indonesian resort island

Bali kicks off drive-thru virus jabs for hospitality workers

Despite decline, Pakistan exports remain over $2bn for 5th consecutive month

U.S. wasted billions of dollars on cars, buildings in Afghanistan: Report

Supreme Court says Senate elections to be held through secret ballot

Khashoggi fiancee demands punishment for Saudi prince

Cabinet likely to undergo reshuffle after Senate polls

Pakistan reports 1,392 coronavirus cases, 36 deaths in 24 hours

US children could receive vaccine by year-end: Fauci

Trump airs grievances, teases 2024 run in post-presidential speech

US calls for release of Hong Kong democracy campaigners: Blinken

US to distribute 4 million J&J Covid vaccines by Tuesday

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters