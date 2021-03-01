Markets
Exxon restarts gasoline, diesel units at oil refinery in Beaumont, Texas
01 Mar 2021
HOUSTON: Exxon Mobil Corp restarted the gasoline-producing and diesel-producing units at its 369,024 barrel-per-day (bpd) oil refinery in Beaumont, Texas, two sources that are familiar with the plant's operations said on Sunday.
Exxon did not reply to a request for comment on Sunday.
Almost all of the refinery's units have restarted since being shut by freezing weather on Feb. 15, the sources said.
The 120,000-bpd gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker (FCC) and 65,000-bpd diesel-producing hydrocracker restarted on Saturday, the sources said.
