ANL 30.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.42%)
ASC 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-4.95%)
ASL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.88%)
AVN 92.51 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.55%)
BOP 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
BYCO 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-4.39%)
DGKC 132.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.21%)
EPCL 51.25 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.5%)
FCCL 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.44%)
FFBL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.65%)
FFL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.53%)
HASCOL 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
HUBC 83.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-7.48%)
JSCL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.42%)
KAPCO 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.04%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.45%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.92%)
MLCF 45.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.33%)
PAEL 36.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-4.31%)
PIBTL 11.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.78%)
POWER 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2%)
PPL 89.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.26%)
PRL 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-5.02%)
PTC 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.35%)
SILK 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.43%)
SNGP 37.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.1%)
TRG 136.75 Decreased By ▼ -4.35 (-3.08%)
UNITY 29.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-7.62%)
WTL 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.82%)
BR100 4,846 Decreased By ▼ -90.2 (-1.83%)
BR30 24,858 Decreased By ▼ -545.59 (-2.15%)
KSE100 45,152 Decreased By ▼ -712.87 (-1.55%)
KSE30 18,858 Decreased By ▼ -315.1 (-1.64%)
Liverpool beat Sheffield Utd 2-0 to snap losing streak

Reuters 01 Mar 2021

SHEFFIELD: A Curtis Jones strike and a Kean Bryan own goal gave Liverpool a 2-0 win over bottom side Sheffield United on Sunday as the stuttering Reds snapped a run of four straight Premier League defeats.

With Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson on compassionate leave following the death of his father this week, Adrian took over between the posts for Liverpool but it was Blades keeper Aaron Ramsdale who shone in the first half with some excellent saves.

There was little he could do to stop Jones early in the second half, however, as he blasted home Roberto Firmino's backheel three minutes into the second half, and the Brazilian's 64th-minute shot took a heavy deflection off Bryan before flying into the net to make it 2-0.

Liverpool's first league win since beating West Ham United 3-1 on the last day of January leaves them in sixth position in the table on 43 points, one behind their next opponents Chelsea. Sheffield United remain bottom on 11 points.

