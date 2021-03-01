Markets
Hong Kong shares open higher
- The Hang Seng Index rose 1.20 percent, or 346.40 points, to 29,326.61.
01 Mar 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks rallied more than one percent in early trade Monday, in line with an Asia-wide rebound following a sharp sell-off last week.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.32 percent, or 11.14 points, to 3,520.22, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange 1.00 percent, or 23.03 points, to 2,316.72.
