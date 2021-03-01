Hong Kong shares open higher

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks rallied more than one percent in early trade Monday, in line with an Asia-wide rebound following a sharp sell-off last week.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.20 percent, or 346.40 points, to 29,326.61.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.32 percent, or 11.14 points, to 3,520.22, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange 1.00 percent, or 23.03 points, to 2,316.72.