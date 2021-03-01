ANL 30.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
ASC 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.95%)
ASL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.26%)
AVN 93.11 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.21%)
BOP 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
BYCO 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.9%)
DGKC 134.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-0.83%)
EPCL 51.79 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.58%)
FCCL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.91%)
FFBL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.03%)
FFL 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.27%)
HASCOL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
HUBC 83.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.47%)
HUMNL 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5.17%)
JSCL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.21%)
KAPCO 36.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.51%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.45%)
LOTCHEM 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.91%)
MLCF 46.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.21%)
PAEL 36.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-3.66%)
PIBTL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.69%)
POWER 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2%)
PPL 89.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.09%)
PRL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.45%)
PTC 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.79%)
SILK 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
SNGP 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.05%)
TRG 138.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.77%)
UNITY 29.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-6.83%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.18%)
BR100 4,872 Decreased By ▼ -64.26 (-1.3%)
BR30 25,043 Decreased By ▼ -360.41 (-1.42%)
KSE100 45,362 Decreased By ▼ -502.6 (-1.1%)
KSE30 18,936 Decreased By ▼ -236.74 (-1.23%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

United are not scoring enough goals, says Solskjaer

  • "In these so-called big games, we've kept some great clean sheets, great defending, energy, attitude.
Reuters 01 Mar 2021

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised the team's defensive display in Sunday's Premier League goalless draw with Chelsea but said his attacking players have room for improvement.

United defended solidly throughout against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge to earn a point as they denied the hosts a chance to regain their spot in the top four.

Solskjaer's side have scored the most goals in the league this season (53) but the Norwegian expects more quality from his side, who are second on the table with 50 points from 26 games, 12 points behind leaders Manchester City.

"We're not scoring enough goals, that's for sure," Solskjaer said after the match. "We came away and it's another good clean sheet but the next step for this team is to win these games and score a goal.

"In these so-called big games, we've kept some great clean sheets, great defending, energy, attitude.

"The lads have done absolutely everything right defensively. Attacking-wise we need that little bit of quality but that will come."

United travel to face 13th-placed Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

Premier League Manchester United Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Manchester City Crystal Palace manager

United are not scoring enough goals, says Solskjaer

Pakistan reports 1,392 coronavirus cases, 36 deaths in 24 hours

US children could receive vaccine by year-end: Fauci

Trump airs grievances, teases 2024 run in post-presidential speech

US calls for release of Hong Kong democracy campaigners: Blinken

US to distribute 4 million J&J Covid vaccines by Tuesday

New job opportunities: PM optimistic about tourism prospects

‘DTRE Module-Weboc System’ not yet updated

Aramco seeks one-year extension on $10bn loan

Issues related to offshore supply contractor: ECC constitutes committee

Jul-Feb (2020-21): Rs18bn increase in net revenue collection

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters