SAU to conduct joint research with Chinese varsities

HYDERABAD: Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) will conduct joint research on different proposals with various Chinese universities.

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has called for research proposals for joint research with experts from Pakistani and Chinese universities, under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) agreement.

Proposals for joint research have been invited by the HEC from experts and teachers of various teaching disciplines of recognized and degree awarding universities in Pakistan, in this regard, Sindh Agriculture University from Sindh has also been selected.

The first informal meeting of scholars and experts of SAU, graduating from various higher educational institutions of the world including China, held at university senate hall, presided by VC Dr Fateh Marri.

