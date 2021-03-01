ATP announces launch of mass contact campaign

PESHAWAR: The Amun Taraqqi Party (ATP) has announced it will launch a mass-contact movement dubbed as Badal Do Aaj, Badal jaye ga Kal [Do Change Today and Will come change itself Tomorrow] across the country, including Gilgit Balistan and Azad Kashmir.

The announcement was made by the ATP chairman Muhammad Faiq Shah while chairing the party’s executive committee meeting here at the central secretariat on Sunday. The meeting was attended by the committee members Awais Khan, Arsalan Shah, Mansoor Chouhan, Ishtiaq Elahi and others. The meeting was informed of details of the mass contact drive sent to the party activists and workers throughout the country.

Faiq Shah while speaking on the occasion emphasized that the struggle needs to be launched for establishment of real democracy and true welfare state “Riyasat e Madina” by considering it as “Jihad” [holy war]. He asked that youth come into the political arena, claiming that his party will soon provide an alternative leadership.

He noted that the constitution, law and justice has been made as ‘joke’. He alleged that the policies on poor masses have been implemented on behest of IMF and World Bank.

Faiq Shah lamented that the most unfortunate fact is that the opposition parties are waging war for their personal interests as they were regardless about national people and the national interests.

He noted that a market for the coming Senate elections is being set up in Islamabad so, he asked “how can the members of the upper house will serve and deliver the general masses”?

The ATP chairman alleged the government and opposition were using million rupees to buy the conscience and votes of legislators ahead of the Senate elections. He warned that the people will hold strictly accountable to all those who sold their votes and purchased them.

Faiq Shah said that people of all federating units, including Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan are witnessing closely the circus of power, saying that time is not far away when the people will hold strict assessment. The party leader observed that the uncertainty is increasing with each passing day in the country. He reiterated that the ATP is making vigorous struggle across the country and hoped that they will soon meet the destination.

