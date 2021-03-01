ANL 30.68 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (6.34%)
Pakistan

Economy moving on ‘right path’: Buzdar

Recorder Report 01 Mar 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said that the economy is moving on the ‘right path’ under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan despite the ‘preposterous agenda’ of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) of weakening the country by achieving its vested interests.

“The opposition is engaged in preposterous agenda of weakening the country as the PDM does not care about the progress and development of the country but to protect their vested interests. However, the national economy is on the right path and the country has been put on the road to progress and prosperity under the leadership of PM Imran Khan,” the chief minister was quoted as having said in a statement issued on Sunday.

He added that the people want progress and prosperity, not chaos. The opposition, by spreading anarchy, is trying to create hurdles in the process of development, but there is no room for such politics the “present scenario”. Those who are engaged in such politics should display better senses. Neither Pakistanis will be hoodwinked by these reckless elements nor will they allow anyone to create obstacles in the process of development, said the CM.

He warned that every effort made to interfere in the development will be foiled. Conspiratorial elements have faced defeat in the past and would meet the same fate in future. He said that our direction is right and intention is good, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

