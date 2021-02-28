All-out efforts afoot to provide relief to common man: Minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has said Prime Minister Imran Khan understands the problems being faced by the people and all out efforts are being made to provide relief to common man.

Speaking at a function in Tando Muhammad Khan, he said provincial government of Pakistan Peoples Party in Sindh has given only despondency to the people of the province.

The Minister said he is visiting the districts of Sindh on the instruction of the Prime Minister to ascertain required detail about development projects in the province.