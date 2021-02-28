Punjab Govt continues crackdown against price hikers, hoarders

ISLAMABAD: Under the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Punjab government continues its crackdown against price hikers and hoarders across the province.

This was told during a meeting chaired by the provincial Minister for Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal in Lahore on Sunday.

Addressing the meeting, Mian Aslam Iqbal said Punjab Government is providing subsidy worth billions of rupees on flour and its twenty kilogram bag is available at the rate of 860 rupees everywhere.

Speaking on the occasion, Provincial Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi directed to make advance planning regarding demand and supply of daily use items keeping in view the arrival of Ramadan.