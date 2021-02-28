Pakistan
Punjab Govt continues crackdown against price hikers, hoarders
- Aslam said Punjab Government is providing subsidy worth billions of rupees on flour and its twenty kilogram bag is available at the rate of 860 rupees everywhere.
28 Feb 2021
ISLAMABAD: Under the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Punjab government continues its crackdown against price hikers and hoarders across the province.
This was told during a meeting chaired by the provincial Minister for Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal in Lahore on Sunday.
Addressing the meeting, Mian Aslam Iqbal said Punjab Government is providing subsidy worth billions of rupees on flour and its twenty kilogram bag is available at the rate of 860 rupees everywhere.
Speaking on the occasion, Provincial Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi directed to make advance planning regarding demand and supply of daily use items keeping in view the arrival of Ramadan.
Health workers in Punjab reluctant to get vaccinated against COVID-19
Punjab Govt continues crackdown against price hikers, hoarders
PM launches Al-Beruni heritage trail at Nandana Fort in Jehlum
Pakistan recognizes Saudi Arabia's efforts in Khashoggi murder case
Saudi-led coalition says it thwarted Houthi missile attack on Riyadh
UK's Sunak says public finances won't be fixed overnight
US authorizes Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use
Attorney General Khalid Javed infected with new COVID-19 variant
US in delicate balancing act as Saudi prince spared sanctions
PM to launch tourist project Al-Beruni Radius at Nandana Fort today
COVID outbreak: Pakistan reports 23 deaths, 1,176 new infections in 24 hours
US debt soars to $29 trillion, owes India $216 billion
Read more stories
Comments