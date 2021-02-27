World
UAE supports Saudi position on U.S. Khashoggi report - state news agency
- The UAE’s foreign ministry “expressed its confidence in and support for the Saudi judiciary rulings, which affirm the kingdom’s commitment to implementing the law in a transparent and impartial manner, and holding all those involved in this case accountable,” WAM said.
27 Feb 2021
The United Arab Emirates supports Saudi Arabia’s position on the United States intelligence report about the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the UAE’s state news agency WAM reported on Saturday.
The UAE’s foreign ministry “expressed its confidence in and support for the Saudi judiciary rulings, which affirm the kingdom’s commitment to implementing the law in a transparent and impartial manner, and holding all those involved in this case accountable,” WAM said.
Feb 27 Surprise Day: DG ISPR says Pakistan stands for peace but when challenged, 'shall respond with full might'
UAE supports Saudi position on U.S. Khashoggi report - state news agency
Pakistan’s desire for peace should not be taken as weakness: warns Air Chief
Hamza Shahbaz released from Kot Lakhpat jail
LoC ceasefire restoration: PM says onus of creating enabling environment for further progress rests with India
Punjab govt withdraws restrictions after decrease in COVID-19 cases
New LNG deal signed; shipments to start in Jan
Central Business District inaugurated: Deal with Qatar to help save $300m annually: PM
Tariff adjustment: CPPA-G files pleas of IPPs, wind projects facing NAB probe
Private co granted licence to act as provincial grid co in KP
Investment declines by 78pc in 7 months of FY21
July-Jan period: Repatriation of profit, dividend exceeds $1bn
Read more stories
Comments