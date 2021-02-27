Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
27 Feb 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (February 26, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 4,942.10
High: 4,994.50
Low: 4,931.16
Net Change: (-) 17.80
Volume ('000): 425,055
Value ('000): 23,271,309
Makt Cap 1,410,519,121,672
------------------------------------
BR SECTORAL INDICES
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,575.58
NET CH. (+) 59.02
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,674.55
NET CH. (-) 9.26
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,687.62
NET CH. (+) 24.38
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,131.11
NET CH. (-) 45.29
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,705.80
NET CH. (-) 63.11
------------------------------------
As on: 26-February-2021
====================================
