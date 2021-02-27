KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (February 26, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 4,942.10 High: 4,994.50 Low: 4,931.16 Net Change: (-) 17.80 Volume ('000): 425,055 Value ('000): 23,271,309 Makt Cap 1,410,519,121,672 ------------------------------------ BR SECTORAL INDICES BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,575.58 NET CH. (+) 59.02 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,674.55 NET CH. (-) 9.26 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,687.62 NET CH. (+) 24.38 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,131.11 NET CH. (-) 45.29 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,705.80 NET CH. (-) 63.11 ------------------------------------ As on: 26-February-2021 ====================================

