ANL 30.68 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (6.34%)
ASC 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.39%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.04%)
AVN 92.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.95 (-6.07%)
BOP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.72%)
BYCO 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
DGKC 135.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.07%)
EPCL 50.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
FCCL 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.15%)
FFBL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.85%)
FFL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.74%)
HASCOL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.98%)
HUBC 85.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.55%)
JSCL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.5%)
KAPCO 37.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.07%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.31%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.23%)
PAEL 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.92%)
PIBTL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.99%)
POWER 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.41%)
PPL 90.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.49%)
PRL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.21%)
PTC 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.45%)
SNGP 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.68%)
TRG 141.10 Decreased By ▼ -4.60 (-3.16%)
UNITY 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-4.26%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,936 Decreased By ▼ -22.94 (-0.46%)
BR30 25,403 Decreased By ▼ -330.65 (-1.28%)
KSE100 45,865 Decreased By ▼ -100.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 19,173 Decreased By ▼ -26.07 (-0.14%)
BOARD MEETINGS

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 27 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY                      DATE            TIME
=========================================================
Arif Habib Corporation Ltd        27.02.2021     10:30 am
First National Equities Ltd       27.02.2021     11:30 am
Tandlianwala Sugar Mills Ltd      27.02.2021     12:00 pm
Dm Industries Limited             27.02.2021     11:30 am
Pakistan Refinery Ltd             27.02.2021     10:00 am
Fecto Cement Limited              27.02.2021     11:30 am
Dar-es-Salam Textile
Mills Ltd                         27.02.2021     11:00 am
Maqbool Textile Mills Ltd         27.02.2021     12:30 pm
The National Silk &
Rayon Mills                       27.02.2021     10:00 am
Dost Steels Limited               27.02.2021     03:30 pm
Karam Ceramics Ltd                27.02.2021     04:00 pm
Khurshid Spinning Mills Ltd       27.02.2021     11:30 am
Ahmed Hassan Textile
Mills Ltd                         27.02.2021     11:00 am
Bilal Fibres Limited              26.02.2021     10:00 am
Murree Brewery Company Ltd        26.02.2021     11:00 am
Agha Steel Industries Ltd         26.02.2021     03:30 pm
First National Bank Modaraba      26.02.2021     04:30 pm
Bata Pakistan Limited             26.02.2021     03:00 pm
Crescent Cotton Mills Ltd         26.02.2021     11:30 am
Mahmood Textile Mills Ltd         26.02.2021     11:30 am
Pakistan Stock Exchange Ltd       26.02.2021     02:30 pm
Bannu Woollen Mills Ltd           26.02.2021     11:30 am
Kohinoor Spinning Mills Ltd       26.02.2021     02:00 pm
Landmark Spinning
Industries Ltd                    26.02.2021   12:00 Noon
S.S. Oil Mills Limited            26.02.2021     11:00 am
Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd       26.02.2021     01:00 pm
Hamid Textile Mills Ltd           26.02.2021     10:00 am
Altern Energy Limited             26.02.2021     04:00 pm
Yousuf Weaving Mills Ltd          26.02.2021     02:30 pm
First Credit &
Investment Bank Ltd               26.02.2021     04:00 pm
Pakistan Oxygen Ltd               26.02.2021     03:00 pm
NBP Fund Management
Ltd-Open end                      26.02.2021     03:00 pm
Shabbir tiles &
Ceramics Ltd.                     26.02.2021     04:00 am
Buxlay Paints Limited             26.02.2021     11:00 am
Feroze 1888 Mills Ltd             26.02.2021     02:30 pm
Leiner Pak Gelatine Ltd           26.02.2021     09:30 am
The Hub Power Company Ltd         26.02.2021     10:00 am
AKD Capital Limited               26.02.2021     11:00 am
Khyber Tobacco Company Ltd        26.02.2021     03:00 pm
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd            26.02.2021     10:00 am
Rupali Polyester Ltd              26.02.2021     11:00 am
Atlas Insurance Ltd               26.02.2021     11:00 am
Johnson & Philips
Pakistan Limited                  26.02.2021     11:30 am
Abbott Laboratories
(Pakistan) Ltd.                   26.02.2021     11:00 am
Tri-Star Mutual
Fund Limited                      27.02.2021     02:00 pm
Tri-Star Polyester Limited        27.02.2021     02:00 pm
Hala Enterprises Ltd              27.02.2021     03:30 pm
First Tri-Star Modaraba           27.02.2021     03:30 pm
Tri-Star Power Limited            27.02.2021     02:30 pm
Zil Limited                       27.02.2021     10:30 pm
Ecopack Limited                   27.02.2021     10:00 am
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd       01.03.2021     02:30 am
Indus Dyeing &
Manufacturing Co. Ltd             01.03.2021   12:00 Noon
Dawood Hercules
Corporation Ltd                   01.03.2021     03:00 pm
Nazir Cotton Mills Ltd            01.03.2021     10:00 am
Amtex Limited                     01.03.2021     02:30 pm
Wyeth Pakistan Limted             01.03.2021     10:45 am
Siddiqsons Tin Plate Ltd          01.03.2021     11:00 pm
Fazal Cloth Mills Ltd             01.03.2021     11:00 am
Ados Pakistan Limited             01.03.2021     11:00 am
Abdullah Shah Ghazi
Sugar Mills Ltd                   01.03.2021     11:00 am
Ravi Textile Mills Ltd            01.03.2021     02:00 pm
ICC Industries Limited            01.03.2021     02:00 pm
EFG Hermes
Pakistan Limited                  01.03.2021     02:30 pm
Colony Textile Mills Ltd          01.03.2021     11:00 am
Sunrays Textile Mills Ltd         01.03.2021     11:30 am
Dadabhoy Cement
Industries Ltd                    01.03.2021     10:30 am
Dadabhoy Sack Limited             01.03.2021     11:00 am
Husein Industries Ltd             01.03.2021   12:00 Noon
Frontier Ceramics Ltd             01.03.2021     10:30 am
Ashfaq Textile Mills Ltd          01.03.2021     09:00 am
Dawood Hercules
Corporation Ltd.                  01.03.2021     03:00 pm
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd       01.03.2021     02:30 pm
Shell Pakistan Limited            02.03.2021     10:00 am
The Bank of Khyber                02.03.2021     11:00 am
Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan Ltd       02.03.2021     11:00 am
Sui Southern Gas Company Ltd      03.03.2021      9:30 am
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd.           03.03.2021     02:30 pm
BankIslami Pakistan Limited       03.03.2021     01:30 pm
=========================================================

