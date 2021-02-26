PPP will be the largest party in Senate: Asif Zardari

Former president Asif Ali Zardari on Friday said that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) will form majority in Senate after upcoming elections.
Addressing to the PPP members of Sindh Assembly and Senate nominees, he said, “PPP's elected MPs are my strength. I am proud of my party members, the incumbent government has to go."
He was speaking to on the occasion of dinner party hosted by PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in honour of the party's members of the provincial Assembly.
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani were present on the occasion as well.
Meanwhile, Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari, Mehmood Chaudhry, and Asifa Bhutto-Zardari also met party members during the dinner.
