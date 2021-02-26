Markets
South Africa's January credit growth slows to 3.26% y/y
CAPE TOWN: Growth in private sector credit in South Africa slowed to 3.26% year on year in January from 3.55% in December, central bank data showed on Friday.
Expansion in the broadly defined M3 measure of money supply also fell, to 9.15% in January from 9.48% the previous month.
