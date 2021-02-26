ANL 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.76%)
AC adjourns case against ex-secy Interior, others

Recorder Report 26 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court Islamabad on Thursday adjourned corruption case against a former secretary Interior and others due to the lawyers’ protest.

The Accountability Court-II Judge, Muhammad Azeem Khan, while hearing case against former secretary Interior Shahid Khan, Muhammad Rafiq Hassan, and others, adjourned the case till March 18, due to the lawyers’ protest against demolition of their illegal chambers at the district courts.

According to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Shahid Khan had owned a commercial plot by paying Rs two million despite being ineligible for the possession of the plot in the light of the Supreme Court (SC) ruling.

As per anti-graft body the former secretary Interior had applied for the plot that belongs to Police Foundation, and later approved its allotment by himself.

After gaining ownership, he sold the commercial plot in two days at the price of Rs 40 million.

In 2015, the NAB chairman took notice of the financial irregularities made by Shahid Khan. The anti-graft watchdog stated that Khan committed corruption as then secretary Interior and chief of the Police Foundation.

