ANL 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.76%)
ASC 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
ASL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.11%)
AVN 97.95 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (2.46%)
BOP 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
BYCO 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.78%)
DGKC 135.50 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (2.26%)
EPCL 49.98 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (2.63%)
FCCL 25.16 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.48%)
FFBL 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.6%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
HASCOL 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 85.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.95%)
HUMNL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.91%)
JSCL 25.75 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.46%)
KAPCO 37.45 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (3.74%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.96%)
LOTCHEM 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.51%)
MLCF 47.18 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.57%)
PAEL 39.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.68%)
PIBTL 12.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
POWER 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
PPL 91.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.44%)
PRL 26.69 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.48%)
PTC 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.57%)
SNGP 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
TRG 145.70 Increased By ▲ 6.95 (5.01%)
UNITY 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.33%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.21%)
BR100 4,959 Increased By ▲ 85.49 (1.75%)
BR30 25,734 Increased By ▲ 497.97 (1.97%)
KSE100 45,966 Increased By ▲ 603.04 (1.33%)
KSE30 19,199 Increased By ▲ 314.87 (1.67%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Abu Dhabi's TAQA plans international bond sale

  • TAQA has investments in power generation, water desalination, oil and gas exploration and production, pipelines and gas storage.
  • In July, TAQA closed a deal for Abu Dhabi Power Corporation (ADPower) to transfer the majority of its power and water generation, transmission and distribution assets to TAQA.
Reuters 25 Feb 2021

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA), owned by Abu Dhabi state-owned holding company ADQ, is planning an international bond sale, two sources familiar with the matter said.

One of the sources said TAQA has sent out a request for proposals for the planned transaction.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

TAQA has investments in power generation, water desalination, oil and gas exploration and production, pipelines and gas storage.

In July, TAQA closed a deal for Abu Dhabi Power Corporation (ADPower) to transfer the majority of its power and water generation, transmission and distribution assets to TAQA.

TAQA had said the deal created one of the largest utility companies in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region. ADPower, a public joint stock company that owns most of Abu Dhabi's water and electricity assets, is also owned by ADQ.

TAQA has two outstanding dollar bonds worth $750 million each that are maturing in June and December this year, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

The bonds due in June were issued in 2016 at a coupon of 3.625% and the ones due in December were sold in 2011 at a 5.875% coupon.

This month, TAQA reported a fall in profit by nearly a half in 2020, when it posted net income of 2.79 billion dirhams ($759.64 million) compared to 5.44 billion dirhams in 2019. The fall was primarily due to lower commodity prices and production volumes in the oil and gas sector.

In November, TAQA raised its foreign ownership limit to 49% to attract investors following the deal with ADPower.

TAQA Abu Dhabi National Energy Company Abu Dhabi Power Corporation electricity assets

Abu Dhabi's TAQA plans international bond sale

How much FATF grey-listing cost Pakistan’s economy?

Moody’s term Pakistani banks strong growth despite pandemic ‘a credit positive’

Pakistani, Indian DGMOs agree for strict observance of all agreements, cease firing along LoC, other sectors immediately

All schools will go back to regular five-day classes from Monday: Shafqat Mahmood

Pakistan is victim of attacks by terrorists harbored by neighboring state: Akram

NCOC eases restrictions on commercial activities as COVID-19 cases decline

The sword of NAB hangs over some IPPs’ heads

Nepra reduces RoE component of N-plants

Pakistan, Sri Lanka decide to broaden FTA

PM says greater trade connectivity vital for poverty alleviation

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters