World
EU states report offers for 900 million vaccine by ‘alleged intermediaries’ - anti-fraud body
Updated 25 Feb 2021
BRUSSELS: Several European Union countries reported offers from "alleged intermediaries" for 900 million doses of COVID vaccines at a total asking price of some 12.7 billion euros, the bloc's anti-fraud agency OLAF said on Thursday.
