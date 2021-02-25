Pakistani, Indian DGMOs agree for strict observance of all agreements, cease firing along LoC, other sectors immediately

The Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMO) of Pakistan and India held discussions to review the situation along the Line of Control (LoC) and Working Boundary.

A special hotline contact was established between the two sides, through which discussions on LoC and all sectors were held in a free, frank and cordial atmosphere. According to a statement, in the interest of achieving mutually beneficial peace, the two DGMOs agreed to address each other's core issues and concerns 'which have propensity to disturb the peace and lead to violence'.

The statement continued that both sides agreed for strict observance of all agreements, understandings and cease firing along the LoC and all other sectors with effect from midnight 24/25 February 2021.

The two sides also reiterated that existing mechanisms of hotline contact and border flag meetings will be utilised to resolve any unforeseen situation or misunderstanding.