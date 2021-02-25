ANL 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.29%)
Pakistan

Pakistan is victim of attacks by terrorists harbored by neighboring state: Akram

  • Envoy says the objective of the United Nations is to prevent war and use of force against the independent state
  • Struggle to get internationally acknowledged right to self-determination cannot be dubbed as terrorism: Akram
Fahad Zulfikar 25 Feb 2021

(Karachi) Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Munir Akram, has said Pakistan has been victim of attacks by the terrorists being harbored by neighboring state, Radio Pakistan reported on Thursday.

Speaking at a video conference on "upholding the collective security system of the UN Charter: the use of force in international law, non-state actors and legitimate self-defense", Akram said that the objective of the United Nations is to prevent war and use of force against the independent state.

He maintained that people of Kashmir in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) have been struggling for their inalienable right to self-determination. He pointed out that struggle to get internationally acknowledged right to self-determination cannot be dubbed as terrorism.

Munir Akram asked the UN to take measures to end the ongoing rights abuses in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The envoy said human rights are under threat everywhere and we continue to see egregious and systematic human rights violations.

He also expressed concern over global resurgence in intolerance, discrimination, racism, and violence against minorities and vulnerable groups, including women and children.

terrorism Munir Akram IIOJK issue Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations inalienable right to self determination human rights abuses

