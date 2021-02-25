Secy Industries assures business community of support

KARACHI: Secretary Industries and Commerce Sindh, Muhammad Riaz Uddin, while recognising the importance of industries, has assured business community that the department of industry will make every effort to solve the problems faced by the industrialists under the available resources.

Speaking at a meeting of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), he said that the department of industry and commerce has been playing an important role in driving the economic wheel of the province.

He acknowledged that despite all the difficulties, the way in which the industrialists are playing their role for the development and prosperity of the country and improvement of the economy is commendable.

President KATI Saleem-uz-Zaman mentioned that unfortunately a single industrial unit have to deal with dozens of government departments and agencies, due to this precious time and resources are being wasted.

He said we have been calling for a one window approach for all these organisations. This will not only save time and government capital but also improve industrial efficiency.

Saleem-uz-Zaman said that industry cannot develop without solving the problems of the industrialists. The economy cannot be strengthened without providing basic amenities and a safe environment to the business community.

If industries are developed in Karachi, then Sindh and Pakistan will develop.

He said that industrial process can be boosted by ensuring uninterrupted supply of gas, electricity, water and improving infrastructure to enhance the process of industrialisation.

Chairman and CEO KITE Zubair Chhaya said that there is an urgent need to facilitate infrastructure and development work in the industrial area of Karachi. A special department should be formed to solve the problems faced by the industries with special resources and powers.

He pointed out that due to the arbitrariness and illegitimate actions of a senior official of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB), the industrial problems were increasing, so the authorities should take notice and take immediate action.

