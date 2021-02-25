ANL 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-5.5%)
ASC 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.57%)
ASL 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.27%)
AVN 95.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-3.24%)
BOP 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
BYCO 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.64%)
DGKC 132.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.43%)
FCCL 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2%)
FFBL 25.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.27%)
FFL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.9%)
HASCOL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.16%)
HUBC 84.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.93%)
HUMNL 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.34%)
JSCL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-6.63%)
KAPCO 36.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.7%)
KEL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.7%)
LOTCHEM 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.78%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.56%)
PAEL 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.27%)
PIBTL 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.21%)
POWER 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.2%)
PPL 90.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.09%)
PRL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.13%)
PTC 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.78%)
SNGP 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.01%)
TRG 138.75 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (0.84%)
UNITY 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.58%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.88%)
BR100 4,874 Decreased By ▼ -45.25 (-0.92%)
BR30 25,236 Decreased By ▼ -341.52 (-1.34%)
KSE100 45,363 Decreased By ▼ -366.17 (-0.8%)
KSE30 18,884 Decreased By ▼ -101.17 (-0.53%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Secy Industries assures business community of support

Recorder Report 25 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Secretary Industries and Commerce Sindh, Muhammad Riaz Uddin, while recognising the importance of industries, has assured business community that the department of industry will make every effort to solve the problems faced by the industrialists under the available resources.

Speaking at a meeting of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), he said that the department of industry and commerce has been playing an important role in driving the economic wheel of the province.

He acknowledged that despite all the difficulties, the way in which the industrialists are playing their role for the development and prosperity of the country and improvement of the economy is commendable.

President KATI Saleem-uz-Zaman mentioned that unfortunately a single industrial unit have to deal with dozens of government departments and agencies, due to this precious time and resources are being wasted.

He said we have been calling for a one window approach for all these organisations. This will not only save time and government capital but also improve industrial efficiency.

Saleem-uz-Zaman said that industry cannot develop without solving the problems of the industrialists. The economy cannot be strengthened without providing basic amenities and a safe environment to the business community.

If industries are developed in Karachi, then Sindh and Pakistan will develop.

He said that industrial process can be boosted by ensuring uninterrupted supply of gas, electricity, water and improving infrastructure to enhance the process of industrialisation.

Chairman and CEO KITE Zubair Chhaya said that there is an urgent need to facilitate infrastructure and development work in the industrial area of Karachi. A special department should be formed to solve the problems faced by the industries with special resources and powers.

He pointed out that due to the arbitrariness and illegitimate actions of a senior official of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB), the industrial problems were increasing, so the authorities should take notice and take immediate action.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

industries KATI Secy Muhammad Riaz

Secy Industries assures business community of support

Nepra reduces RoE component of N-plants

Pakistan, Sri Lanka decide to broaden FTA

PM says greater trade connectivity vital for poverty alleviation

PSDP for 2021-22: 5 new projects worth Rs8.41bn proposed

CJP says apex court no substitute for parliament

Foreign funding case: petitioner moves ECP

IMF MD warns Covid-19 leaving some states behind

Business community underscores need for signing CoE

Islamic banks have ample capital, liquidity buffers: Moody’s

Cotton yarn import from India: Aptma rejects proposal

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.