Excellent meeting with Sri Lankan President Gotabaya, PM says following discussions on poverty alleviation

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that he had an excellent meeting with Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

In a tweet, the PM said that during their meeting they discussed common passion about poverty alleviation, especially in rural areas of both countries. "We also exchanged views on how to give farmers more for their produce and get cheaper food and fruits to the population by using technology to eliminate middle men," the PM tweeted.

He further said that he and the Lankan president discussed other dimensions of 'our extensive ties to strengthen political and trade ties for our mutual benefit'. The PM also extended a cordial invitation to President to visit Pakistan at the earliest convenience.

Later, addressing the first Pakistan-Sri Lanka Trade and Investment Conference in Colombo, the PM invited the Sri Lankan business community to participate in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project that opens the opportunity for them right up to Central Asia. He said incentives have been offered to the business community to invest in Special Economic Zones being established in Pakistan.