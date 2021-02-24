ANL 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-4.33%)
Qatar's Commercial Bank expected to sell $500 million AT1 bonds, sources say

  • It gave initial price guidance of around 4.75% for the bonds, which are expected to launch later on Wednesday, said the sources, who declined to be identified as they are not authorised to speak to media.
Reuters 24 Feb 2021

DUBAI: Qatar's Commercial Bank indicated it expects to sell on Wednesday $500 million in Additional Tier-1 bonds non-callable for five years, two sources said, citing a bank document on the deal.

It gave initial price guidance of around 4.75% for the bonds, which are expected to launch later on Wednesday, said the sources, who declined to be identified as they are not authorised to speak to media.

Barclays, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank , HSBC, JPMorgan and QNB Capital are arranging the deal.

Credit Suisse JPMorgan Qatar's Commercial Bank QNB Capital

