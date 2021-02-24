ANL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.33%)
Business & Finance

Iraq's southern oil exports average 2.7mn bpd so far in February

  • Iraq affirms its full commitment to the OPEC+ oil cut deal, a statement cited Hamza as saying on Wednesday.
Reuters Updated 24 Feb 2021

BAGHDAD: Iraq's oil exports from its southern ports are stable at 2.7 million barrels per day (bpd) so far in February, Basra Oil Company chief Khalid Hamza said in a statement.

Iraq affirms its full commitment to the OPEC+ oil cut deal, a statement cited Hamza as saying on Wednesday.

