Iraq's southern oil exports average 2.7mn bpd so far in February
Updated 24 Feb 2021
BAGHDAD: Iraq's oil exports from its southern ports are stable at 2.7 million barrels per day (bpd) so far in February, Basra Oil Company chief Khalid Hamza said in a statement.
Iraq affirms its full commitment to the OPEC+ oil cut deal, a statement cited Hamza as saying on Wednesday.
