Pakistan has offered Sri Lanka $15 million credit line for defence cooperation, says Qureshi

(Karachi) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that in a bid to enhance defence and security cooperation to end terrorism, Pakistan has offered Sri Lanka a credit line of $15 million, local media reported on Wednesday.

Speaking about Prime Minister Imran Khan's Sri Lanka visit in Colombo, Qureshi said that Imran Khan's visit will help strengthen bilateral ties and cooperation.

He added Pakistan is standing side by side with Sri Lanka as a partner for the development of human resources, security cooperation, fighting terrorism, development and prosperity.

The FM maintained that Pakistan has transformed its geo-political priorities into geo-economic priorities. He said both sides exchanged views on enhancement of bilateral trade and investment with Sri Lanka. "We have decided to give 100 scholarships to Sri Lankan students in top medical institutes of Pakistan," Qureshi said.

On February 23, Prime Minister Imran Khan reached Sri Lanka on his two-day visit. The premier's visit comes on the invitation of his counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Imran Khan along with his delegation landed at Bandranaike International Airport in Colombo. The PM was presented with the Guard of Honour on his arrival.