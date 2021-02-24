Daska by-polls: Govt involved in massive rigging: PML-N MPA

LAHORE: Members of the opposition benches in Punjab Assembly on Tuesday said people of Pakistan have expressed their distrust on the PTI government by voting against the incompetent government.

The session called on the requisition of opposition started two hour forty seven minutes late under the chair of Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervez Elahi.

Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentary leader Syed Hassan Murtaza said new records of rigging were made in by elections. PML-N MPA Awais Laghari alleged that government was involved in massive rigging during by elections in Daska.

While responding to the criticism of opposition, Punjab Minister for Prisons Fayyaz Ul Hassan Chohan said Prime Minister Imran Khan has offered to hold re polling in twenty polling stations. He also claimed that vote bank of PTI has increased.

Law Minister Raja Basharat requested the speaker to keep pending the introduction of Punjab Emergency Service (Amendment) Bill 2021 till Thursday. PML-N MPA Khalil Tahir Sindhu and Samiullah Khan requested the speaker to pass the bill because government is not serious in doing any thing. The House unanimously passed the University of Faisalabad (Amendment) Bill 2021.

