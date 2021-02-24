Systematic violence against Kashmiri women: India must be forced to stop its barbarism

ISLAMABAD: Recalling the 30 years old horrific incident of mass rape of Kashmiri women in Kunan and Poshpora villages of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Pakistan on Tuesday, urged the world community to play it's role in stopping the systematic violence against Kashmiri women.

"Today, we sadly remember the horrific incident of mass rape of Kashmiri women in Kunan and Poshpora villages of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on 23 February, 1991. The fateful day continues to remain a scar on collective memory of the international community," the Foreign Office said in a statement.

It added that the lack of accountability of perpetrators and absence of justice for victims continue to define India's deliberate disregard for rule of law and human rights.

It stated that India has employed rape, torture, degrading treatment, and killings of Kashmiri women as instruments of state terrorism in the occupied territory. These state-sanctioned heinous crimes have further intensified since India's illegal and unilateral actions of 5th August 2019, it added.

It further stated that the incidents of systematic violence and mass rapes in the IIOJK have been documented by a number of independent Commissions, human rights organizations, global media and civil society organisations, including the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).

