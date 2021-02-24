KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=================================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =================================================================================================================== Dewan Textile 31.12.2020 - (218.887) (4.75) Mills Limited Half Year Habib Metropolitan 31.12.2020 25% (F) 12,008.196 11.46 30.03.2021 19.03.2021 to Bank Limited Year End 09:00.a.m. AGM 30.03.2021 (Unconsolidated) Habib Metropolitan Bank 31.12.2020 12,335.448 11.50 Limited (Consolidated) Year End Dewan Mushtaq Textile 31.12.2020 (35.776) (3.09) Millls Limited Half Year Dewan Khalid Textile 31.12.2020 (25.974) (2.70) Mills Limited Half Year Dewan Cement Limited 31.12.2020 (382.710) (0.79) Half Year Deawn Farooque 31.12.2020 (98.663) (0.71) Motors Limited Half Year Dewan Salman 31.12.2020 (77.433) (0.21) Fibre Limited Half Year Dewan Automotive 31.12.2020 (24.301) (1.14) Engineering Limited Half Year Dewan Farooque 31.12.2020 (81.029) (0.83) Spinning Mills Ltd Half Year Olympia Mills Ltd 31.12.2020 14.291 1.19 Half Year Mian Textile 31.12.2020 (6.582) (0.30) Industries Limited Half Year Grays Leasing Ltd 31.12.2020 (0.514) (0.024) Half Year Biafo Industries Limited 31.12.2020 20% (i) 133.416 3.48 17.03.2021 to Half Year 23.03.2021 The Crescent Textile 31.12.2020 219.982 2.75 Mills Limited Half Year Allied Rental Modaraba 31.12.2020 158.505 0.72 Half Year TPL Insurance Limited 31.12.2020 Nil 39.788 (0.54) 22.04.2021 16.04.2021 Year End 11:00.a.m. to 22.04.2021 AGM Berger Paints Pakistan 31.12.2020 102.684 5.02 Limited (Unconsolidated) Half Year Berger Paints Pakistan 31.12.2020 103.456 5.06 Limited (Consolidated) Half Year First ImroozModaraba 31.12.2020 29.503 9.83 Half Year Jubilee General Insurance 31.12.2020 35% (F) 1,532.738 7.72 12.04.2021 06.04.2021 Company Limited Year End 09:00.a.m. to 12.04.2021 AGM Byco Petroleum Pakistan 31.12.2020 961.856 0.18 Limited (Unconsolidated) Half Year Byco Petroleum Pakistan 31.12.2020 621.954 0.12 Limited (Consolidated) Half Year Awwal Modaraba 31.12.2020 27.127 0.27 Half Year GOC (Pak) Limited 31.12.2020 (10.153) (1.38) Half Year KASB Modaraba 31.12.2020 36.623 0.76 Half Year Pakistan Tobacco 31.12.2020 280% (F) 16,492.490 64.55 23.04.2021 17.04.2021 to Company Limited Year End 10:30.a.m. 23.04.2021 AGM Punjab Oil Mills Limited 31.12.2020 - 19.643 3.64 Half Year First Pak Modaraba 31.12.2020 (0.487) (0.04) Half Year First Habib Modaraba 31.12.2020 164.670 0.82 Half Year First Prudential Modaraba 31.12.2020 5.393 0.06 Half Year Habib Metro Modaraba 31.12.2020 7.684 0.26 Half Year Adamjee Insuarance 31.12.2020 12.50% (F) 1,875.506 5.36 27.04.2021 21.04.2021 to Company Limited Year End 11:00.a.m.AGM 27.04.2021 (Unconsolidated) Adamjee Insuarance 31.12.2020 2,076.708 5.93 Company Limited Year End (Consolidated) B.F.Modaraba 31.12.2020 2.559 0.34 Half Year Shield Corporation Ltd 31.12.2020 90.722 23.26 Half Year ===================================================================================================================

