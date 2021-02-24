ANL 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.67%)
ASC 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.36%)
ASL 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.11%)
AVN 98.80 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-3.89%)
BOP 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
BYCO 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.04%)
DGKC 132.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.12%)
EPCL 48.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.39%)
FCCL 25.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.21%)
FFBL 25.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.1%)
FFL 16.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
HASCOL 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-5.57%)
HUBC 84.99 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
HUMNL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-6.17%)
JSCL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.47%)
KAPCO 37.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.51%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.48%)
LOTCHEM 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.54%)
MLCF 46.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
PAEL 39.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
POWER 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.9%)
PPL 91.60 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.5%)
PRL 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.19%)
PTC 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.36%)
TRG 137.60 Decreased By ▼ -9.50 (-6.46%)
UNITY 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.2%)
WTL 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.81%)
BR100 4,919 Decreased By ▼ -28.37 (-0.57%)
BR30 25,577 Decreased By ▼ -308.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 45,729 Decreased By ▼ -161.29 (-0.35%)
KSE30 18,985 Decreased By ▼ -73.64 (-0.39%)
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 24 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

===================================================================================================================
                               YEAR                    Profit/(Loss)      EPS         ANNUAL             CLOSURE OF
                              ENDED/     DIVIDEND/         After          (Rs)       GENERAL                  SHARE
                           HALF YEARLY/    BONUS/         Taxation                   MEETING               TRANSFER
COMPANY                     QUARTERLY      RIGHT          (Rs. in                                             BOOKS
                             ACCOUNTS                     million)
===================================================================================================================
Dewan Textile               31.12.2020     -            (218.887)        (4.75)
Mills Limited               Half Year
Habib Metropolitan          31.12.2020     25% (F)      12,008.196       11.46       30.03.2021       19.03.2021 to
Bank Limited                Year End                                                 09:00.a.m. AGM      30.03.2021
(Unconsolidated)
Habib Metropolitan Bank     31.12.2020                  12,335.448       11.50
Limited (Consolidated)      Year End
Dewan Mushtaq Textile       31.12.2020                  (35.776)         (3.09)
Millls Limited              Half Year
Dewan Khalid Textile        31.12.2020                  (25.974)         (2.70)
Mills Limited               Half Year
Dewan Cement Limited        31.12.2020                  (382.710)        (0.79)
                            Half Year
Deawn Farooque              31.12.2020                  (98.663)         (0.71)
Motors Limited              Half Year
Dewan Salman                31.12.2020                  (77.433)         (0.21)
Fibre Limited               Half Year
Dewan Automotive            31.12.2020                  (24.301)         (1.14)
Engineering Limited         Half Year
Dewan Farooque              31.12.2020                  (81.029)         (0.83)
Spinning Mills Ltd          Half Year
Olympia Mills Ltd           31.12.2020                  14.291           1.19
                            Half Year
Mian Textile                31.12.2020                  (6.582)          (0.30)
Industries Limited          Half Year
Grays Leasing Ltd           31.12.2020                  (0.514)          (0.024)
                            Half Year
Biafo Industries Limited    31.12.2020     20% (i)      133.416          3.48                         17.03.2021 to
                            Half Year                                                                    23.03.2021
The Crescent Textile        31.12.2020                  219.982          2.75
Mills Limited               Half Year
Allied Rental Modaraba      31.12.2020                  158.505          0.72
                            Half Year
TPL Insurance Limited       31.12.2020     Nil          39.788           (0.54)      22.04.2021          16.04.2021
                            Year End                                                 11:00.a.m.       to 22.04.2021
                                                                                     AGM
Berger Paints Pakistan      31.12.2020                  102.684          5.02
Limited (Unconsolidated)    Half Year
Berger Paints Pakistan      31.12.2020                  103.456          5.06
Limited (Consolidated)      Half Year
First ImroozModaraba        31.12.2020                  29.503           9.83
                            Half Year
Jubilee General Insurance   31.12.2020     35% (F)      1,532.738        7.72        12.04.2021          06.04.2021
Company Limited             Year End                                                 09:00.a.m.       to 12.04.2021
                                                                                     AGM
Byco Petroleum Pakistan     31.12.2020                  961.856          0.18
Limited (Unconsolidated)    Half Year
Byco Petroleum Pakistan     31.12.2020                  621.954          0.12
Limited (Consolidated)      Half Year
Awwal Modaraba              31.12.2020                  27.127           0.27
                            Half Year
GOC (Pak) Limited           31.12.2020                  (10.153)         (1.38)
                            Half Year
KASB Modaraba               31.12.2020                  36.623           0.76
                            Half Year
Pakistan Tobacco            31.12.2020     280% (F)     16,492.490       64.55       23.04.2021       17.04.2021 to
Company Limited             Year End                                                 10:30.a.m.          23.04.2021
                                                                                     AGM
Punjab Oil Mills Limited    31.12.2020     -            19.643           3.64
                            Half Year
First Pak Modaraba          31.12.2020                  (0.487)          (0.04)
                            Half Year
First Habib Modaraba        31.12.2020                  164.670          0.82
                            Half Year
First Prudential Modaraba   31.12.2020                  5.393            0.06
                            Half Year
Habib Metro Modaraba        31.12.2020                  7.684            0.26
                            Half Year
Adamjee Insuarance          31.12.2020     12.50% (F)   1,875.506        5.36        27.04.2021       21.04.2021 to
Company Limited             Year End                                                 11:00.a.m.AGM       27.04.2021
(Unconsolidated)
Adamjee Insuarance          31.12.2020                  2,076.708        5.93
Company Limited             Year End
(Consolidated)
B.F.Modaraba                31.12.2020                  2.559            0.34
                            Half Year
Shield Corporation Ltd      31.12.2020                  90.722           23.26
                            Half Year
===================================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

