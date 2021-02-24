Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
24 Feb 2021
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===================================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===================================================================================================================
Dewan Textile 31.12.2020 - (218.887) (4.75)
Mills Limited Half Year
Habib Metropolitan 31.12.2020 25% (F) 12,008.196 11.46 30.03.2021 19.03.2021 to
Bank Limited Year End 09:00.a.m. AGM 30.03.2021
(Unconsolidated)
Habib Metropolitan Bank 31.12.2020 12,335.448 11.50
Limited (Consolidated) Year End
Dewan Mushtaq Textile 31.12.2020 (35.776) (3.09)
Millls Limited Half Year
Dewan Khalid Textile 31.12.2020 (25.974) (2.70)
Mills Limited Half Year
Dewan Cement Limited 31.12.2020 (382.710) (0.79)
Half Year
Deawn Farooque 31.12.2020 (98.663) (0.71)
Motors Limited Half Year
Dewan Salman 31.12.2020 (77.433) (0.21)
Fibre Limited Half Year
Dewan Automotive 31.12.2020 (24.301) (1.14)
Engineering Limited Half Year
Dewan Farooque 31.12.2020 (81.029) (0.83)
Spinning Mills Ltd Half Year
Olympia Mills Ltd 31.12.2020 14.291 1.19
Half Year
Mian Textile 31.12.2020 (6.582) (0.30)
Industries Limited Half Year
Grays Leasing Ltd 31.12.2020 (0.514) (0.024)
Half Year
Biafo Industries Limited 31.12.2020 20% (i) 133.416 3.48 17.03.2021 to
Half Year 23.03.2021
The Crescent Textile 31.12.2020 219.982 2.75
Mills Limited Half Year
Allied Rental Modaraba 31.12.2020 158.505 0.72
Half Year
TPL Insurance Limited 31.12.2020 Nil 39.788 (0.54) 22.04.2021 16.04.2021
Year End 11:00.a.m. to 22.04.2021
AGM
Berger Paints Pakistan 31.12.2020 102.684 5.02
Limited (Unconsolidated) Half Year
Berger Paints Pakistan 31.12.2020 103.456 5.06
Limited (Consolidated) Half Year
First ImroozModaraba 31.12.2020 29.503 9.83
Half Year
Jubilee General Insurance 31.12.2020 35% (F) 1,532.738 7.72 12.04.2021 06.04.2021
Company Limited Year End 09:00.a.m. to 12.04.2021
AGM
Byco Petroleum Pakistan 31.12.2020 961.856 0.18
Limited (Unconsolidated) Half Year
Byco Petroleum Pakistan 31.12.2020 621.954 0.12
Limited (Consolidated) Half Year
Awwal Modaraba 31.12.2020 27.127 0.27
Half Year
GOC (Pak) Limited 31.12.2020 (10.153) (1.38)
Half Year
KASB Modaraba 31.12.2020 36.623 0.76
Half Year
Pakistan Tobacco 31.12.2020 280% (F) 16,492.490 64.55 23.04.2021 17.04.2021 to
Company Limited Year End 10:30.a.m. 23.04.2021
AGM
Punjab Oil Mills Limited 31.12.2020 - 19.643 3.64
Half Year
First Pak Modaraba 31.12.2020 (0.487) (0.04)
Half Year
First Habib Modaraba 31.12.2020 164.670 0.82
Half Year
First Prudential Modaraba 31.12.2020 5.393 0.06
Half Year
Habib Metro Modaraba 31.12.2020 7.684 0.26
Half Year
Adamjee Insuarance 31.12.2020 12.50% (F) 1,875.506 5.36 27.04.2021 21.04.2021 to
Company Limited Year End 11:00.a.m.AGM 27.04.2021
(Unconsolidated)
Adamjee Insuarance 31.12.2020 2,076.708 5.93
Company Limited Year End
(Consolidated)
B.F.Modaraba 31.12.2020 2.559 0.34
Half Year
Shield Corporation Ltd 31.12.2020 90.722 23.26
Half Year
===================================================================================================================
