ANL 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.67%)
ASC 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.36%)
ASL 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.11%)
AVN 98.80 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-3.89%)
BOP 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
BYCO 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.04%)
DGKC 132.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.12%)
EPCL 48.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.39%)
FCCL 25.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.21%)
FFBL 25.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.1%)
FFL 16.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
HASCOL 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-5.57%)
HUBC 84.99 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
HUMNL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-6.17%)
JSCL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.47%)
KAPCO 37.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.51%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.48%)
LOTCHEM 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.54%)
MLCF 46.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
PAEL 39.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
POWER 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.9%)
PPL 91.60 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.5%)
PRL 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.19%)
PTC 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.36%)
TRG 137.60 Decreased By ▼ -9.50 (-6.46%)
UNITY 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.2%)
WTL 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.81%)
BR100 4,919 Decreased By ▼ -28.37 (-0.57%)
BR30 25,577 Decreased By ▼ -308.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 45,729 Decreased By ▼ -161.29 (-0.35%)
KSE30 18,985 Decreased By ▼ -73.64 (-0.39%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Kumba Iron Ore pays out cash and invests in Sishen mine after strong profits

  • Kumba Iron Ore reports 40% rise in FY profit.
  • Declares higher final dividend.
  • To invest 3.6 bln rand to extend Sishen life of mine.
Reuters 23 Feb 2021

JOHANNESBURG: South African miner Kumba Iron Ore reported a 40% jump in annual profit on Tuesday and declared a strong dividend payout, driven by a surge in prices of the steel-making raw material and a weaker rand exchange rate during the year.

Majority shareholder Anglo American Plc will be a beneficiary of the strong dividend payout after Kumba reported headline earnings per share of 71.07 rand ($4.86) for the year ended December 2020, up from 50.88 rand a year earlier.

Kumba, which runs the Sishen and Kolomela mines in South Africa, declared a final dividend of 41.30 rand per share, or 85% of headline earnings, bringing the full-year dividend to 60.90 rand, or 30% higher than its final dividend of 46.78 rand a year earlier.

Iron ore prices soared in 2020, driven by China's rapid economic recovery and a focus on infrastructure. A weaker rand, which reduces costs, further boosted full-year earnings.

EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) during the year jumped 57% to a record of 45.8 billion rand, the company said.

Attributable free cash flow during the year rose 21% to 20.7 billion rand.

However, 2020 output fell to 37.0 million tonnes from 42.4 million a year earlier, hit by coronavirus-related operational and logistical constraints and lower off-take from steel producer ArcelorMittal South Africa.

"Given that Kumba is in a net cash position, they could pay out almost all of their free cash flows as dividends, with majority shareholder Anglo American receiving almost $1 billion from Kumba," said Investment Analyst at Sanlam Private Wealth, Christiaan Bothma.

Kumba said it planned to spend 3.6 billion rand to extend the life of its Sishen mine to 2039 through the ultra-high dense media separation project which was approved in February.

The project at the Sishen mine in Northern Cape province is expected to begin in the second half of 2023.

iron ore Kumba Iron Ore Sishen mine

Kumba Iron Ore pays out cash and invests in Sishen mine after strong profits

Pakistan, Sri Lanka agree to further strengthen economic, trade relations

PML-N's Pervez Rashid declared ineligible for Senate elections

Human error caused countrywide blackout on Jan 9, reveals inquiry committee report

G7 'firmly condemn' Myanmar military attacks on protesters

PM leaves for two-day visit to Sri Lanka

Bitcoin falls as much as 6% as it pulls back from record high

PM requests PTI candidate to ask for re-polling as opposition 'crying hoarse over' Daska by-election

Khamenei says Iran could boost uranium enrichment to 60%

Biden calls US Covid-19 toll 'heartbreaking'

Remittances beat Moody’s expectation

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters