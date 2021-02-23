Markets
Brazil power regulator eyes ways to lower electricity prices
23 Feb 2021
SAO PAULO: Brazilian power regulator Aneel is studying ways to contain the rise in electricity rates while respecting contracts, the agency's director André Pepitone said on Tuesday.
His comments come after President Jair Bolsonaro, who roiled Brazilian markets by naming a new CEO for state-run oil company Petrobras, said his government would also "stick our finger into the electric sector," weighing on the sector's share prices.
