Global covid cases decreasing gradually: Dow University VC

KARACHI: Dow University of Health Sciences Vice-Chancellor Prof Muhammad Saeed Quraishy has said that the cases of global epidemic covid 19 is gradually decreasing.

Covid19 had put the educational activities on stake but now The students have started moving towards a brighter future and new horizons of success are waiting for you, he said this in the open day ceremony of new students of Dow International medical college and Dow Institute of physical medicine and rehabilitation at Ojha campus held separately here on Tuesday.

In the open day Dow University Pro Vice Chancellor Professor Kartar Dawani, Professor Zarnaz Wahid, Dr. Naheed, Dr Ramla Naz and Dr Sanam Somroo, Dr Tayaba Nasreen, Medical superintendent Dow University hospital Professor Zahid Azam, Professor Ateeq ur Rehman, teachers, students and their parents were also present.

Speaking at Dow International Medical College, Vice Chancellor Prof Muhammad Saeed Quraishy said that last year there was problem not only for students and teachers but also for the university and education.

Now we are done with the second wave of Covid 19. However, the series of online teaching training will continue in the future, He said that due to the global epidemic, not only our system but also the whole world system was upset but online teaching method was introduced to save it but there were difficulties in online assessment and serious objections were also raised against it.

Therefore, the physical classes of the students will continue now onwards. While addressing the students, he said that you have started the journey of professional medical education.

Up till now you have to look to your parents, teachers and others for your decisions, but now you have to make your own decisions for the future and future success will depend on the best decisions you make for yourself. He urged the students to study hard and diligently and also participate in sports activities for physical and mental harmony. Sports facilities are much in Ojha campus than Main campus. Prof.

Zarnaz Wahid took oath from the new students of Medical Education and highlighted the importance of Medical Education. ddressing the open day of the Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Prof. Muhammad Saeed Quraishy welcomed the new students and said that our this institute has been functioning since 2007, independently as per the notification of the Government of Sindh.

You will enjoy learning with experienced teachers and training instruments at the Ojha campus and you will learn a lot in the next five years. He hoped that the students would be able to pursue their studies without any hesitation or hindrance and will keep things regular.