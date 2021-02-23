World
At least nine drown as boat sinks on family excursion on Egyptian lake
- Seven people survived the accident on Lake Mariout including five who required medical treatment, a statement said. A search was under way for an unspecified number of missing people.
23 Feb 2021
CAIRO: At least nine people drowned when their boat sank on a family excursion on a lake just south of the Egyptian coastal city of Alexandria, the governor's office said on Tuesday.
Seven people survived the accident on Lake Mariout including five who required medical treatment, a statement said. A search was under way for an unspecified number of missing people.
The cause of the accident was unclear.
The boat sank after sunset on Monday, medical and security sources said.
