Faisal Vawda allowed to contest Senate elections

The Sindh High Court's (SHC) election tribunal allowed on Tuesday Federal Water Resources Minister Faisal Vawda to contest the upcoming Senate elections.

The tribunal dismissed the petition challenging the Senate nomination of Vawda and allowed him to contest the Senate election to be held on March 3. Last week, Qadir Khan Mandokhel filed an appeal against the returning officer's decision to accept Vawda's nomination papers.

In his appeal, Mandokhel said that Vawda concealed his dual nationality in the nomination papers and argued acceptance of his nomination papers was illegal and unconstitutional.

As per the schedule announced by ECP, Tuesday is the final day of the two-day process for election tribunals to hear and decide and appeals against acceptance and rejection of Senate nominations.

On March 11, a total of 52 senators in the house of 104 are set to retire. This time, the Senate polls will see the election of 48 senators. 11 senators from each from Punjab and Sindh, 12 each from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan and two from Islamabad.

In each province, polling will be held to elect seven members on general seats, two women and two technocrats. The election on one minority seat each in KP and Balochistan will also be conducted.