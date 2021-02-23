ANL 30.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.39%)
ASC 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.24%)
ASL 23.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.59%)
AVN 101.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.51%)
BOP 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
BYCO 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.5%)
DGKC 134.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.6%)
EPCL 49.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.31%)
FCCL 25.11 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.45%)
FFBL 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.6%)
HASCOL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
HUBC 84.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.08%)
HUMNL 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.96%)
JSCL 26.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.39%)
KAPCO 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.11%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.46%)
LOTCHEM 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.94%)
MLCF 47.17 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.01%)
PAEL 40.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
PIBTL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
POWER 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
PPL 92.11 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (2.06%)
PRL 27.49 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.46%)
PTC 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.87%)
TRG 142.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.10 (-3.47%)
UNITY 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.5%)
WTL 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (9.68%)
BR100 4,955 Increased By ▲ 7.54 (0.15%)
BR30 25,847 Decreased By ▼ -39.37 (-0.15%)
KSE100 45,935 Increased By ▲ 45.29 (0.1%)
KSE30 19,082 Increased By ▲ 22.77 (0.12%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Bangladesh to amend contracts after Shakib skips tests for IPL

  • Hassan said that while the BCB was disappointed it did not want to force anyone to play.
Reuters 23 Feb 2021

DHAKA: Bangladesh board chief Nazmul Hassan said players will have to specify which formats they will be available for under a new clause in their contracts following Shakib Al Hasan's decision to skip a home test series to play in the Indian Premier League.

Kolkata Knight Riders bought all-rounder Shakib for 32 million Indian rupees ($441,940) on Thursday for this year's IPL, which is set to begin in mid-April.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has reluctantly allowed the 33-year-old to miss a two-test series against Sri Lanka the same month but moving forward wants clarity from its contracted players on their availability for the national teams.

"We will enter into a new contact with the players," BCB President Hassan told local media.

"It will be mentioned clearly who wants to play which format. If they have any other engagement, they have to be clear about their availability.

"We are confirming it in writing, so that nobody can say that they haven't been allowed or we kept them forcibly."

Shakib, who returned to the national set-up last month after serving a one-year ban for failing to report corrupt approaches, has been selective about playing test matches in recent times.

Hassan said that while the BCB was disappointed it did not want to force anyone to play.

"Couldn't we have stopped Shakib from going (to the IPL)? He may have played but we don't want that," he said.

"We want only those to play, who really love the game. We have tried to keep him interested. When Shakib had declined to play tests three years ago, we made him the captain.

"I didn't like the timing of it. He was among the players I expected would take charge of the difficult situation. It was disappointing."

IPL cricket Shakib Al Hasan BCB BCB President Hassan Nazmul Hassan

Bangladesh to amend contracts after Shakib skips tests for IPL

Bitcoin falls as much as 6% as it pulls back from record high

PML-N's Pervez Rashid declared ineligible for Senate elections

PM requests PTI candidate to ask for re-polling as opposition 'crying hoarse over' Daska by-election

Khamenei says Iran could boost uranium enrichment to 60%

Biden calls US Covid-19 toll 'heartbreaking'

Remittances beat Moody’s expectation

Why the US has the highest Covid-19 death toll

Boeing grounds 777s after engine fire in Colorado

Facebook to restore Australia news pages as deal reached on media law

Staff-level pact: IMF Board meeting yet to be scheduled

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters