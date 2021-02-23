ANL 30.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.39%)
ASC 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.24%)
ASL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.84%)
AVN 101.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.01%)
BOP 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.78%)
DGKC 134.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.6%)
EPCL 49.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.61%)
FCCL 25.03 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.13%)
FFBL 26.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
FFL 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.6%)
HASCOL 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.43%)
HUBC 84.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.08%)
HUMNL 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.96%)
JSCL 26.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.39%)
KAPCO 37.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.9%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.71%)
LOTCHEM 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.61%)
MLCF 47.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.18%)
PAEL 40.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
POWER 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
PPL 92.45 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.44%)
PRL 27.45 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.31%)
PTC 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
SILK 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.38%)
SNGP 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.87%)
TRG 142.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.90 (-3.33%)
UNITY 33.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.65%)
WTL 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (9.03%)
BR100 4,956 Increased By ▲ 8.39 (0.17%)
BR30 25,868 Decreased By ▼ -17.62 (-0.07%)
KSE100 45,946 Increased By ▲ 55.85 (0.12%)
KSE30 19,091 Increased By ▲ 32.14 (0.17%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Tribal districts: Rs50bn spent on uplift projects, PM told

APP Updated 23 Feb 2021

PESHAWAR: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday was told that around Rs 50 billion had been spent on the education, health and infrastructural development projects in the merged tribal districts under a special package. Chairing a high level meeting on the special development package for the merged tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during his day-long visit here, the prime minister instructed for special focus on their uplift.

KP Governor Shah Farman, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Provincial Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra, chief secretary, inspector general of police and senior officials attended the meeting.

Federal ministers Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Asad Umar, Omar Ayub Khan and Faisal Vawda, and Special Assistant to the PM Tabish Gauhar joined the meeting through video link.

The prime minister was also given a detailed briefing on the payments made by the Center to KP province under the head of net hydel profit.

Imran Khan directed for early completion of the development projects and put the development of merged tribal districts on priority.

The government desired early uplift of the tribal districts as their people had rendered numerous sacrifices for the country, he stressed.

Prime Minister Imran Khan Mahmood Khan Shah Farman tribal districts

Tribal districts: Rs50bn spent on uplift projects, PM told

Bitcoin falls as much as 6% as it pulls back from record high

PML-N's Pervez Rashid declared ineligible for Senate elections

PM requests PTI candidate to ask for re-polling as opposition 'crying hoarse over' Daska by-election

Khamenei says Iran could boost uranium enrichment to 60%

Biden calls US Covid-19 toll 'heartbreaking'

Remittances beat Moody’s expectation

Why the US has the highest Covid-19 death toll

Boeing grounds 777s after engine fire in Colorado

Facebook to restore Australia news pages as deal reached on media law

Staff-level pact: IMF Board meeting yet to be scheduled

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.