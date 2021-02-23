Tribal districts: Rs50bn spent on uplift projects, PM told

PESHAWAR: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday was told that around Rs 50 billion had been spent on the education, health and infrastructural development projects in the merged tribal districts under a special package. Chairing a high level meeting on the special development package for the merged tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during his day-long visit here, the prime minister instructed for special focus on their uplift.

KP Governor Shah Farman, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Provincial Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra, chief secretary, inspector general of police and senior officials attended the meeting.

Federal ministers Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Asad Umar, Omar Ayub Khan and Faisal Vawda, and Special Assistant to the PM Tabish Gauhar joined the meeting through video link.

The prime minister was also given a detailed briefing on the payments made by the Center to KP province under the head of net hydel profit.

Imran Khan directed for early completion of the development projects and put the development of merged tribal districts on priority.

The government desired early uplift of the tribal districts as their people had rendered numerous sacrifices for the country, he stressed.