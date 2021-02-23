Markets
LME official prices
23 Feb 2021
LONDON: The following were Friday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 2208.50 2135.00 8806.50 2122.00 19496.00 29349.00 2864.00 2125.00
Cash Seller
& Settlement 2208.50 2135.00 8806.50 2122.00 19496.00 29349.00 2864.00 2125.00
3-months Buyer 2240.00 2150.50 8763.00 2135.50 19512.00 25446.00 2883.50 2132.50
3-months Seller 2240.00 2150.50 8763.00 2135.50 19512.00 25446.00 2883.50 2132.50
15-months Buyer - - - - - 23091.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 23091.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
