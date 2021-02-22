Prices of chicken, vegetable and grocery items remain high

PESHAWAR: A steep rise in prices of live chicken/ meat, sugar, vegetable, flour, cooking oil/ghee and other grocery items was witnessed in the retail market, it was revealed in a survey carried out by Business Recorder here on Sunday.

According to the survey, the prices of live chicken meat have jumped at Rs231 per kg against the price of Rs216 per kg in the previous week in the retail market. Similarly, a Rs10 per dozen increase in prices of farm eggs was witnessed according to which, available at Rs160 per dozen against Rs150 per dozen in the previous week.

Price of sugar has escalated at Rs96 and Rs100 per kg against the price of Rs90 per kg in the previous week, according to the survey. Similarly, gram flour (baisen) was available at Rs100-120 and Rs130 per kg. Likewise, according to the survey, Rs10-15 per kg/liter ghee/cooking oil prices decreased in the local market.

Equally, it was noticed that the price of ginger again increased at Rs400 per kg, which had come down at Rs350 per kg in the previous week. Also, the survey said that the garlic has become costlier as available at Rs300 per kg against the price of Rs220 per kg.

However, prices of onion and tomatoes remained unchanged in the local market as available at Rs40 and Rs30 per kg respectively. A one-kg lemon was being sold at Rs120 while green chili was available at Rs150 per kg.

Rs20 per kg increase was witnessed in the price of arvi as available at Rs120 per kg against Rs100 per kg in the previous week.

Apple, long and round gourds are being sold within range of Rs60-70 and Rs80 per kg. Peas are being sold at Rs50-60 and Rs70 per kg.

Price of potato was also remained stable as available at Rs30-40 per kg in the local market. Bitter gourd (karela) was available at Rs120-150 per kg, bringle at Rs60-80 per kg, turnip at Rs50 per kg, cauliflower at Rs20-30 per kg, cabbage at Rs50 per kg, ladyfinger at Rs150-180 per kg.

No change was witnessed in cow meat, as it is being sold at Rs500 per kg against the Rs350 price fixed by district administration. Similarly, button beef was being sold at multiple rates within range of Rs1100-1200 and Rs1300 per kg in the local market.

Prices of fresh milk also goes unchecked in the local market as milk sellers were charged consumers with artificial rates and openly defying the official fixed rates. For instance, fresh milk was available at Rs120-130 per litre against the official fixed price of Rs90-100 per litre, while yogurt is being sold at Rs100-120 per kg.

A bundle of radish was available at Rs30, while spinach bundle was available at Rs25. Bitter gourd (karela) was available at Rs120-150 per kg, French bean was being sold at Rs150 per kg.

In the local market, according to the survey, the price of red flour and fine flour also decreased Rs800-900 from Rs1000-1100 per 20-kg bag.

Fruits being a staple food, which is also completely out of purchasing power of common, as prices are sky-high in the local market. Pomegranate is being sold at Rs200-250, Kabul-origin apple is being sold at Rs220 per kg, while locally swat produced apple was available at Rs100-120 per kg, guava is being sold at Rs150 per kg, bananas are being sold at Rs50-60 and R70-80 per dozen, fruiter was available at Rs80 per dozen, orange at Rs120 per dozen.

It was witnessed that prices of pulses/food grains remained high-side. Good quality rice (sela) was being sold at Rs150-160 per kg, while other qualities were being available within range of Rs120-130 and Rs140 per kg, while toota rice was being sold at Rs70-80 per kg.

Likewise, red bean is being sold within range of Rs180 and Rs200-220 per kg, white lobiya at Rs200 per kg, big-size white channa available at Rs140 per kg while small size at Rs120 per kg, mash dal was being sold at Rs260 per kg, dhoti dal at Rs220 per kg., dal masoor at Rs160 per kg.

Dal chilka (green) was available at Rs160 while dal chilka (black) was being sold at Rs220 per kg. Prices of dried fruits also touched a new peak in the retail market, which is unaffordable for a people to buy in this winter season.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021