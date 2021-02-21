ANL 31.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.66%)
Coronavirus vaccine management committees formed in Punjab

APP 21 Feb 2021

LAHORE: The Punjab government has constituted vaccine management committees in the province to make the vaccination drive a success.

This was disclosed by Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Capt (retd) M Usman Younis in a letter issued to the local administration on Sunday.

He said that a comprehensive strategy had been devised to activate the vaccination drive more efficiently and effectively.

He said that vaccination committees were working under the supervision of deputy commissioners of the districts concerned.

He said the drive had been started in the first week of the current month by vaccinating the registered frontline healthcare workers across the province.

"The management committees have been formed to monitor the completion of vaccination process in time," he added.

Usman said that formal vaccination process for citizens above 65-year of age would start in the next month (March).

The Secretary said that provincial focul person would remain in contact with Federal Extended Programme on Immunization Pakistan (EPI) for in time availability, storage and distribution of the vaccine in Punjab.

He said the provincial EPI programme would also ensure the training of vaccinators in the province.

All sections would ensure implementation on standard operating procedures (SOPs) during the vaccination drive at any cost across the province, the secretary advised.

He said the provincial management committee and district management committee would ensure secure distribution of the vaccine to vaccine centres.

