Pakistan
284 die from corona in Sargodha division
- He said that sample of 64,300 patients had so far been collected from across the division.
21 Feb 2021
SARGODHA: There are 226 active coronavirus cases, out of the total 5,988 cases in the division.
Talking to APP here on Sunday, Director Health Services sargodha Dr Rana Muhammad Riaz said that 5,762 patients had been recovered, thus the active cases were registered as 226 in the division.
Giving details, the director health said that 2963 cases were reported in Sargodha district, 959 in Khushab district, 1588 in Mianwali district and 893 cases were reported in Bhakkar district.
He said that a total of 284 people died of coronavirus in the division, of them 137 in Sargodha, 27 in Khushab district, 91 in Mianwali district and 29 in Bhakkar district.
