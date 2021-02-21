FPCCI body on rice: Rafiq Suleman made convener

KARACHI: President FPCCI Mian Nasir Hayat Mago has appointed Rafiq Suleman as convener of FPCCI standing committee on rice for the year 2021.

Mago advised him to keep close liaison with all concerned authorities and facilitate the business community.

Rafiq Suleman also served the business community in different capacities in Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) and other related trade bodies.

He is renowned figure in business community of Pakistan having deep social relations in various circles of the society.

Rafiq Suleman assured the FPCCI management of his best and utmost efforts for FPCCI and business community and also to build the image of FPCCI on national level and globally as well.

