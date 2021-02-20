Pakistan
Registration for COVID vaccination for citizens of over 60 years begins: Asad
- Asad urged all citizens of this age group to register for the vaccination.
20 Feb 2021
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Saturday said registration for COVID vaccination for all citizens aged 60 years and older had been opened.
“Registration for 65 and older was already active,” he said in a tweet.
He informed that vaccination for the citizens would start in the 1st week March. Asad urged all citizens of this age group to register for the vaccination.
SAPM Sultan urges elderly citizens to register for next COVID-19 vaccination phase
Registration for COVID vaccination for citizens of over 60 years begins: Asad
Liaquat Khattak removed from KP cabinet after PTI's defat in PK-63 by-poll
Lankan PM says looking forward to PM Imran Khan's visit next week
Maryam Nawaz presents ‘irrefutable evidence’ of rigging in Sialkot by-poll
Track & Trace System to add billions to exchequer: PM Khan
PM Imran likely to visit Peshawar on Monday
Increase in ghee price, NJS revocation approved by ECC
Import and supply: White sugar exempted from 17pc GST, 3pc VAT
SPI up 0.55pc WoW
Cotton seeds, fertilisers, whitefly pesticides: Farmers to get subsidy through provincial govts: minister
PM accuses opposition of trying to ‘buy our people’
Read more stories
Comments