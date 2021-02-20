BRUSSELS: Western allies and close partners need to forge stronger ties as China's rise has "consequences" for transatlantic security, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg warned Friday.

"The rise of China is a defining issue for the transatlantic community with potential consequences for our security, our prosperity and our way of life," he said at the Munich Security Conference, being held virtually.

"That is why NATO should deepen our relationships with close partners, like Australia and Japan, and forge new ones around the world."