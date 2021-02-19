Pakistan
Fazlur Rehman, Asif Zardari discuss senate election, long march
- In a telephonic conversation, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief exchanged views on the upcoming Senate polls and the anti-government long march.
- They also exchanged views over the Senate candidates from KP and other provinces.
Updated 19 Feb 2021
Former President Asif Ali Zardari and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman discussed country’s overall situation and strategy for upcoming Senate election.
Matters pertaining to the campaign for former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani for the upcoming Senate elections also came under discussion.
