CJP orders to verify degrees of police officials across country

(Karachi) Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed has ordered to verify the degrees and certificates of police officers across the country, local media reported on Friday.

As per details, a meeting of the Police Reforms Committee (PRC) was held in Islamabad under the chairmanship of CJP Justice Gulzar Ahmed. The meeting was attended by Justice Umar Ata Bandial, all IGPs and other members of the committee.

During the meeting, the Chief Justice directed concerned IGPs to start the process of verifying educational degrees with PSP officers. The CJP ordered IGPs to check the educational degrees and certificates of all police officers across the country.

Justice Gulzar also directed the IGs to end unnecessary use of government vehicles. He also said that the IG should have the power to transfer police to remove unnecessary pressure.

The CJ stated that the image of police can only be improved with responsible behaviour and performance of police officers.