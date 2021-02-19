World
Japan to receive second vaccine shipment on Sunday, Jiji says
- Japan launched its inoculation drive on Wednesday, giving medical personnel the Pfizer-BionTech vaccine.
19 Feb 2021
TOKYO: Japan will receive its second shipment of coronavirus vaccines on Sunday, vaccine programme chief Taro Kono said, according to news agency Jiji Press.
Japan launched its inoculation drive on Wednesday, giving medical personnel the Pfizer-BionTech vaccine. It is the last of the Group of Seven grouping of industrialised nations to begin vaccinations.
