CBOT corn modestly firmer

CHICAGO: Chicago Board of Trade corn futures ended modestly firm on Wednesday, consolidating in choppy trade as traders awaited fresh direction following the multi-year highs set last week.

CBOT March corn settled up 3/4 cent at $5.53 per bushel.

Market underpinned by robust demand from exporters and domestic users, and worries about delays in the seeding of Brazil’s second-crop corn.

Rallies capped by declines in wheat futures as forecasts called for temperatures to moderate in the US Plains after a frigid weekend.