HiClean partners with Multan Sultans

KARACHI: HiClean, a prominent hygiene brand that is trusted by the leading hospitals, corporates and customers across Pakistan is now the official hygiene partner of Multan Sultans in the biggest cricketing event of the country.

Living up to the promise of “Being Responsible”, HiClean conducted the MoU signing ceremony via online video conference to observe social distancing SOPs. Tariq Allawala, Managing Director Medinostic Health Care, while talking to Multan Sultans’ team stated “There is no better platform than cricket, if we are to promote the importance of hygiene. This partnership could not have come at a better time as we celebrate the 10th anniversary of HiClean this year.”—PR

