Pakistan
Reference against Mandviwala adjourned till March 5
- The court marked attendances of the accused and adjourned the case till March 5.
18 Feb 2021
ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday adjourned hearing on Kidney Hills graft reference against Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwala and others.
AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir adjourned case against deputy chairman senate without the proceeding due to the lawyers strike. Saleem Mandviwala, Ijaz Haroon, Abdul Qayum and other accused appeared before the court.
The court marked attendances of the accused and adjourned the case till March 5.
Despite COVID-19, Pakistan economy moving in the right direction, says PM
Reference against Mandviwala adjourned till March 5
Ali Sadpara, other missing K2 climbers declared dead
Baqir expects more milestones as Roshan Digital Accounts achieve $500mn target
FM Qureshi, Egyptian counterpart discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation
PM Imran Khan's speech in Sri Lankan parliament canceled
UN urges global Covid vaccine plan, warns of dangerous inequity
Israel's Netanyahu talks with President Biden
Facebook news blackout over media law sparks Australia backlash
Trump rages, Biden yawns
IMF seeks new circular debt plan
PM speaks to PTI Sindh MPAs
Read more stories
Comments